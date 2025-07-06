Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Darb Al-Nahr In Jahlieh, Lebanon.. Natural Hiking Grounds With Wondrous Allures


2025-07-06 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Al-Otaibi

Photo-feature BEIRUT, July 6 (KUNA) -- Darb Al-Nahr (River Trail) in the 600 meters above sea level town of Jahlieh, Lebanon, is a natural two-kilometers hiking grounds attracting people from far and wide via its wondrous allures.
While on a hike, one could feel the urge to stay forever due to the stupendous natural landscape and well-kept manmade rock and wooden paths and bridges.
Adding to the natural attractions, visitors could sit in the many simple facilities built on the hiking path, bringing in a social aspect to those with an adventurous spirit. (end) fz

