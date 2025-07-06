Darb Al-Nahr In Jahlieh, Lebanon.. Natural Hiking Grounds With Wondrous Allures
Photo-feature BEIRUT, July 6 (KUNA) -- Darb Al-Nahr (River Trail) in the 600 meters above sea level town of Jahlieh, Lebanon, is a natural two-kilometers hiking grounds attracting people from far and wide via its wondrous allures.
While on a hike, one could feel the urge to stay forever due to the stupendous natural landscape and well-kept manmade rock and wooden paths and bridges.
Adding to the natural attractions, visitors could sit in the many simple facilities built on the hiking path, bringing in a social aspect to those with an adventurous spirit. (end) fz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment