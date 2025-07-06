DSF Initiative Enables Organisations To Adapt Fast-Paced Digital Transformation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is steadily positioning itself as a leading regional hub for the knowledge economy, aligning its progress with the Qatar National Vision 2030 which is a long-term roadmap guiding the nation's development across all sectors.

In a post on its X platform Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) highlighted the Digital Skills Framework (DSF) initiative.

“Discover the DSF, Qatar's official standard for excellence in the digital realm. It enhances your employability, supports national economic diversification and is aligned with Qatar National Standards. A national framework designed to advance digital skills and build future-ready talent, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030,” it stated.

MCIT launched the Digital Skills Framework – a national initiative designed to equip the national workforce with essential digital skills, supporting Qatar's ongoing digital transformation.

It offers multiple benefits, allowing individuals to assess their digital competencies, identify areas for improvement, and track their progress.

Additionally, it helps organisations define the digital skills required in the labour market, enabling the development of human capital strategies and guiding recruitment processes in alignment with national and sectoral needs.

The initiative enables individuals and organisations to adapt effectively to the fast-paced digital transformation.

Built upon global best practices, the framework ensures alignment with evolving labour market needs and the latest digital advancements.

DSF defines the key digital competencies needed for success in Qatar's evolving digital landscape, guiding individuals and organizations toward growth.

It is a national standard designed to define and organize the digital competencies required in today's workforce and enables individuals to assess their current digital skill levels and understand what's needed to reach the next level.

The DSF consists of 115 specific digital skills, grouped into 19 categories and organised under four core skill groups.

This layered structure allows users to explore digital capabilities in a clear and organized way starting from general domains down to the specific skills they need to develop.

The framework also aligns with the sixth pillar of the Digital Agenda 2030, 'Future Leading Digital Society.'

This launch follows the formation of the Digital Skills Working Group, which MCIT announced at the end of last year.

The working group aims to enhance digital skills within government entities, design innovative training programs, and coordinate efforts among stakeholders to create a supportive environment for digital learning and professional development.

Under the framework's regulatory policies, individuals progress through four integrated stages of digital empowerment.

The first stage - awareness, involves acquiring basic knowledge of digital skills.

This is followed by knowledge, where individuals gain a deeper understanding of digital tools and technologies.

In the ability stage, they develop practical skills to effectively apply their digital knowledge in the workplace.

And lastly, at the transformation stage, individuals leverage digital technologies to drive innovation and digital transformation, enhancing digital efficiency across various sectors.