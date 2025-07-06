India's Forex Reserves Rise To 702.784 Bln USD
New Delhi: India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves increased by 4.849 billion US dollars to 702.784 billion US dollars during the week ended June 27, revealed the country's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest weekly bulletin.
This was the second consecutive week when India's forex reserves had increased.
According to the RBI's data, the foreign currency assets rose by 5.754 billion US dollars to 594.823 billion US dollars, while the Gold reserves decreased by 1.239 billion U.S. dollars to 84.504 billion US dollars.
The special drawing rights increased by 158 million US dollars to 18.830 billion US dollars, and the country's Reserve Position at the International Monetary Fund rose by 176 million US dollars to 4.628 billion US dollars.
