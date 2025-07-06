Bangladesh Community Qatar Holds Farewell Reception For Envoy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A heartfelt farewell reception was organised in honour of Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar HE Mohammed Nazrul Islam, by Bangladesh Community Qatar (BCQ) at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Doha, Qatar.

The programme was presided over by Eng Anwar Hossain Akon, Founding President of BCQ and Convener of the farewell reception.

The event was moderated by Shahjahan Saju, BCQ Presidium Member.

The overall arrangements were coordinated by Organising Secretary Aminul Islam, with assistance from MM Noor.

The event began with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Hafiz Anwar. A floral tribute was presented to the ambassador by MM Noor, followed by the presentation of a commemorative souvenir by BCQ Advisor Borhan Uddin Sharif. Amin Rasul Saiful, BCQ General Secretary, presented a biography of the ambassador, while Rezaul Karim Reju read his credentials.

From the Embassy of Bangladesh in Qatar, notable attendees included Deputy Chief of Mission Waliur Rahman, Defense Advisor Brigadier M. Khair Uddin, SGP, ndc, afwc, psc, along with other senior officials.

Community leaders Jasim Uddin, Abdul Mukit, Arif Uddin Daula, Yasin Mia, Abu Raihan, Kamal, Country Manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Hafiz Anwar delivered speeches honoring the outgoing ambassador.

An open discussion followed, where guests and members from different wings of BCQ shared their reflections on the ambassador's exceptional service.

Speaker after speaker praised him as a leader who truly served the people-keeping his office and even his personal mobile number open to all, always willing to listen and assist without the need for prior appointments.

In his speech, Ambassador Md. Nazrul Islam expressed his deep appreciation for the Bangladeshi community in Qatar, noting their unity despite diverse views and ideologies.

He praised BCQ's contributions and wished the organization continued success and prosperity.