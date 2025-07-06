Education Transformative Tool For Women: Al Muftah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Permanent Mission of Qatar in Geneva, in cooperation with the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Geneva, the Qatar Debate Centre, and the Geneva Institute for Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs, organised a side event titled“Unlearning Discrimination: Education for Empowering Women and Girls,” on the sidelines of the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In her opening remarks, Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva Dr. Hend Abdulrahman Al Muftah emphasized that education is a fundamental and pivotal human right.

It enables individuals to develop essential skills and provides a platform through which other rights can be claimed, enjoyed, and protected.

She explained that education is a transformative tool for women and girls, equipping them with knowledge, skills, and confidence to actively participate in society, improve their health and living conditions, and contribute to economic development.

She noted that women's empowerment is directly linked to education, as it opens doors to employment, enhances their ability to make sound health decisions, participate in public life and decision-making, and advocate for their rights and interests.

Al Muftah expressed concern over the alarming global statistics that reflect a significant gap in educational opportunities between girls and boys, pointing out that only 66 percent of countries have achieved gender parity in primary education, 45 percent in lower secondary, and just 25 percent in upper secondary education.

She renewed the call for immediate action to accelerate international efforts to enhance the enjoyment of all human rights by women and girls, foremost among them the right to quality, comprehensive, effective, and unrestricted education.

Al Muftah affirmed that Qatar is one of the leading supporters of the right to education, giving it top priority both nationally and internationally, highlighting key initiatives led by Qatar, including UN General Assembly Resolution 74/275, which proclaimed the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

She added that Qatar was among the first countries to sign the Safe Schools Declaration in 2015, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to protecting education, especially in conflict and crisis zones. Al Muftah noted that Qatar's educational efforts are not limited to easily accessible groups but extend to the most vulnerable populations, such as children in emergencies and conflict situations.

Al Muftah praised the pioneering role of the Education Above All Foundation, noting that its Educate A Child program has successfully implemented projects in 50 countries in cooperation with 82 partners, enrolling more than 19 million out-of-school children.