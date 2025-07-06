'Nabd Endowment': A Life-Giving Partnership For Critical Heart Patients

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a pioneering model that blends institutional philanthropy with social solidarity, the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs continues to support critical heart patients through the“Nabd Endowment” initiative.

This healthcare endowment initiative is a collaborative effort with the Heart Hospital under Hamad Medical Corporation, forming part of the Health Care Endowment Fund.

The Nabd Endowment is designed to cover the medical treatment costs of heart patients with limited income or those without any sponsoring entity for their care.

The initiative operates by investing endowment assets-monetary or otherwise-and directing the returns to serve these vulnerable groups.

Rooted in both religious and humanitarian principles, it reflects a sustainable social solidarity system that transforms individual charitable acts into lasting institutional projects.

Sheikh Mohammed Jassim Al Jassim, a preacher with the Ministry, emphasized that Nabd Endowment represents an evolving model of community support that reflects the depth of Qatari societal compassion.

Since its establishment in 2021 until May 2025, the initiative has supported 222 patients, highlighting the growing demand for such sustainable healthcare assistance.

The partnership between the General Directorate of Endowments and the Heart Hospital is built on meticulous coordination to identify the most in-need cases, based on approved social and medical reports.

Sheikh Al Jassim noted that the financial support process follows strict accountability and transparency measures to ensure the trust of donors and endowers.

He added,“This endowment not only meets immediate medical needs but also enhances public health security and fosters a spirit of gratitude and belonging, especially at a time when healthcare costs are on the rise. It serves as a safety net for those in need.”

Funds under the Nabd Endowment are managed in accordance with Islamic principles, where the capital (cash, property, or shares) is preserved and invested to yield sustainable returns.

These are then used to support eligible patients.

Unlike direct donations, this form of endowment ensures continuous reward and impact, both in this life and the hereafter.

The General Directorate of Endowments has made it easy for contributors to participate-whether through cash donations, in-kind endowments, visiting the Waqf headquarters in Al Waab, or requesting a collection representative.

Secure online platforms also allow users to contribute in under a minute, streamlining the donation process and encouraging broader participation.

Sheikh Al Jassim highlighted that the Nabd Endowment revives the legacy of historical Islamic hospitals, which offered free care to the poor for centuries.

Today, the Ministry is continuing this legacy through modern, institutionalized healthcare endowments that are both socially relevant and forward-looking.