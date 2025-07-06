Awqaf Launches 2025 Summer Training Program To Equip Qatari Youth For Job Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched its 2025 Summer Training Program, aimed at enhancing the skills of Qatari youth and preparing them for future careers.

The initiative was introduced during an orientation event organized by the Human Resources Department, represented by the Training and Administrative Development Section, with the participation of 77 Qatari high school and university students.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry announced that the training program will run from July 6 to 31 as part of its ongoing efforts to support and empower young Qatari talent and guide them toward the labor market.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Assistant Director of the Human Resources Department at Awqaf, Mohammed Abdulwahab Al Shaibani emphasized that the program seeks to make productive use of the summer break by developing students' skills and providing them with valuable administrative and practical experience.

He also highlighted that the program introduces participants to the Ministry's vision, mission, and the various services it provides to the community.

Al Shaibani noted that the initiative aligns with the Ministry's commitment to the“Human Development” pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030, aiming to prepare a knowledgeable and capable generation ready to engage in real work environments and adopt values of initiative, productivity, and professionalism.

Head of Awqaf's Training and Administrative Development Section, Salwa Abdullah Al Badr Al Mutawa'ah explained that this year's program includes 35 male and 42 female students from both secondary and university levels. Participants will be assigned, based on their preferences, to four key departments within the Ministry: the Information Systems Department, the Religious Call and Guidance Department, the Zakat Affairs Department, and the General Department of Endowments.

Al Mutawa'ah added that trainees will be supervised directly by department officials, giving them hands-on exposure to the Ministry's operations.

The training will focus on essential workplace skills such as report writing, archiving, secretarial duties, data preparation, computer applications, effective communication, telephone etiquette, and working with the electronic archiving system.

She also underscored the importance of utilizing artificial intelligence tools in preparing reports and presentations to enhance the quality of student projects and help them keep pace with the demands of the digital age.

The program includes weekly performance evaluations, submitted to the Training and Development Section, with final assessments based on criteria such as diligence, discipline, teamwork, creativity, and engagement with the work environment.