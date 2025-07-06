Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault & Abuse Of A Vulnerable Adult
STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A5003586 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford STATION: Derby Barracks CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/5/25 2008 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Derby VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Abuse of a Vulnerable Adults
ACCUSED: Nicholas Grims AGE: 44 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/5/25 at approximately 2008 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on Cross Road in Derby. Investigation showed that Grims had assaulted a household member and a vulnerable adult. Grims was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Grims was held with $500 bail and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/25 1230 COURT: Orleans County Superior Court MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford Vermont State Police Troop A – Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Rd Derby, VT 05829 ... (802) 334-8881
