New Book Offers Laugh-Out-Loud Life Lessons For Young Adults - Things You Should Know Before You Go!
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) If you’ve ever attempted to cook pasta in a coffee pot, stored laundry in your oven, or wondered why your shower turns into a swimming pool—help has arrived.
Author Mia Thomas delivers a hilarious, heartfelt, and genuinely useful survival guide for young adults with Things You Should Know Before You Go! – the ultimate handbook for anyone taking their first brave step into adulthood. Whether it’s a first apartment, dorm life, new job, or general “holy-crap-I-live-alone-now” panic, this book is the go-to guide for real-life adulting without totally losing your mind.
Packed with laugh-out-loud mishaps, “you’re-not-alone” pep talks, practical checklists, and zero condescension, Things You Should Know Before You Go! reads like advice from a cool, savvy older sibling—if that sibling knew how to plunge a toilet and calm a full-blown meltdown. From kitchen chaos and roommate rules to bathroom etiquette and basic life skills, it’s as comforting as it is empowering.
“You can’t go with them—but this book can,” says Thomas. “This is the guide I wish I had when I first moved out. Equal parts emotional support and fire extinguisher.”
Highlights include:
Hilarious and relatable real-life stories (grease fire, anyone?)
Step-by-step checklists and hacks for everyday survival
Pop quizzes, fun facts, and mini pep talks
Emotional and practical advice in one highly giftable package
Perfect for high school grads, first-time renters, or overwhelmed 20-somethings who think “adulting” is a four-letter word, this book is more than just a how-to—it’s a how-not-to-crash-and-burn.
The book thoughtfully opens with a “Notes from Home” page—perfect for jotting down a heartfelt dedication or even a playful note like, “About time you moved out!”
Published by Parallel Lines Publishing, Things You Should Know Before You Go! is now available on Amazon in print and digital formats. It’s the perfect bathroom book, graduation gift, or friendly shove in the right direction.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Mia Thomas is a recovering hot mess who figured out adulthood the hard way—by living through it. She writes with humor, heart, and a deep appreciation for life’s weirdest lessons. This is her debut book in the Look Before You Leap series, designed to make growing up slightly less terrifying (and a lot more fun).
