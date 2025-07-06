Zaporizhzhia Suffers Six Shahed Strikes, Seeing Warehouses, Agricultural Equipment Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the regional military administration .

At around 2:00am, the Russians attacked with six Shahed drones. Warehouses and agricultural equipment were damaged at the farms. The building of a private enterprise was partially destroyed, officials reported.

Zaporizhzhia suffered 5 hits by Shaheds, warehouses and agricultural equipment sustained damage / Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

Emergency services scrambled to tackle the consequences of the attack.

Firefighters are still working at the scenes of the attack.

UAV attack onregion: three injured, houses, cars damaged

An elderly woman was injured, says administration chief Ivan Fedorov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of explosions was heard in the Zaporizhzhia district amid an air raid alert overnight Sunday.