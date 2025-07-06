Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zaporizhzhia Suffers Six Shahed Strikes, Seeing Warehouses, Agricultural Equipment Damaged

2025-07-06 02:06:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the regional military administration .

At around 2:00am, the Russians attacked with six Shahed drones. Warehouses and agricultural equipment were damaged at the farms. The building of a private enterprise was partially destroyed, officials reported.

Zaporizhzhia suffered 5 hits by Shaheds, warehouses and agricultural equipment sustained damage / Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

Emergency services scrambled to tackle the consequences of the attack.

Firefighters are still working at the scenes of the attack.

An elderly woman was injured, says administration chief Ivan Fedorov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of explosions was heard in the Zaporizhzhia district amid an air raid alert overnight Sunday.

