Zaporizhzhia Suffers Six Shahed Strikes, Seeing Warehouses, Agricultural Equipment Damaged
At around 2:00am, the Russians attacked with six Shahed drones. Warehouses and agricultural equipment were damaged at the farms. The building of a private enterprise was partially destroyed, officials reported.
Zaporizhzhia suffered 5 hits by Shaheds, warehouses and agricultural equipment sustained damage / Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
Emergency services scrambled to tackle the consequences of the attack.
Firefighters are still working at the scenes of the attack.Read also: UAV attack on Kyiv region: three injured, houses, cars damaged
An elderly woman was injured, says administration chief Ivan Fedorov.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of explosions was heard in the Zaporizhzhia district amid an air raid alert overnight Sunday.
