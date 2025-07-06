Russia's Military Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,180 In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Russia has lost 10,992 tanks (+2 in the past day), 22,956 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 29,960 (+39) artillery systems, 1,430 (+2) MLR systems, 1,192 (+1) air defense systems, 421 (+1) warplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,825 (+216) tactical and operational-level UAVs, 3,439 cruise missiles, 28 warships, a submarine, 54,252 (+104) vehicles and fuel tankers, and ​​3,925 units of special equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian drones hit several Ukrainian regions overnight Sunday, including those of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, bringing casualties and destruction.