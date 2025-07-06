Russia's Military Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,180 In Past Day
Also, Russia has lost 10,992 tanks (+2 in the past day), 22,956 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 29,960 (+39) artillery systems, 1,430 (+2) MLR systems, 1,192 (+1) air defense systems, 421 (+1) warplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,825 (+216) tactical and operational-level UAVs, 3,439 cruise missiles, 28 warships, a submarine, 54,252 (+104) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,925 units of special equipment.
Read also: Major Russian gas pipeline explodes near Vladivostok – intelligence
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian drones hit several Ukrainian regions overnight Sunday, including those of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, bringing casualties and destruction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment