The City That Refused To Gamble On Crypto Experimentation
Its licensing regime for stablecoin issuers, which took effect in 2024, isn't designed to foster hype or speed. Instead, it's a filter: fully backed reserves, high liquidity, zero tolerance for algorithmic or partially collateralized models.
In short – no Terra, no Tether, no nonsense. This isn't reluctance. It's design. A financial ecosystem still healing from trust erosion, Hong Kong is playing the long game.
Hong Kong Monetary Authority CEO Eddie Yue made it plain: Participating in the sandbox doesn't guarantee a license. The message to global fintechs is sharp: Test freely, but you'll only graduate if you prove resilient. Stability isn't an aspiration – it's a requirement.
The framework echoes traditional banking safeguards, translated into a digital idiom. If crypto wants to grow up, it'll have to wear a suit – and in Hong Kong, the tailor is unforgiving.
