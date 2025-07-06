Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The City That Refused To Gamble On Crypto Experimentation

2025-07-06 02:01:30
(MENAFN- Asia Times) While the rest of the world rushes headlong into crypto experimentation, Hong Kong has taken a different route – less Silicon Valley, more central bank.

Its licensing regime for stablecoin issuers, which took effect in 2024, isn't designed to foster hype or speed. Instead, it's a filter: fully backed reserves, high liquidity, zero tolerance for algorithmic or partially collateralized models.

In short – no Terra, no Tether, no nonsense. This isn't reluctance. It's design. A financial ecosystem still healing from trust erosion, Hong Kong is playing the long game.




In Hong Kong, trust weighs more than trend. Photo: Jeffrey Sze

Hong Kong Monetary Authority CEO Eddie Yue made it plain: Participating in the sandbox doesn't guarantee a license. The message to global fintechs is sharp: Test freely, but you'll only graduate if you prove resilient. Stability isn't an aspiration – it's a requirement.

The framework echoes traditional banking safeguards, translated into a digital idiom. If crypto wants to grow up, it'll have to wear a suit – and in Hong Kong, the tailor is unforgiving.

