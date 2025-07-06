Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi-NCR Drenched As Light Rains Lash Parts Of Capital On Sunday Morning, IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms

2025-07-06 02:01:00
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Sunday, July 6, morning following Regional Meteorological Department's forecast. Thunderstorms and lightening are likely today amid yellow alert, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast.

Visuals from Janpath show wet spell in National Capital:

