Shashi Tharoor's Fluent French, Slamming Pak In Moscow, Breaks Internet. Should He Join BJP?


2025-07-06 02:00:56
Shashi Tharoor, celebrated for his English oratory, just broke the internet. But, this time with his flawless French. In a high-stakes meeting in Moscow, Tharoor stunned global leaders and social media by fiercely criticizing Pakistan's role in terrorism, all in fluent French. As the video goes viral, India is abuzz -- Is Tharoor the leader the nation needs right now? Should he consider joining the BJP? Watch as we break down why did Tharoor's French speech made headlines, what are people saying about his leadership potential and Should he switch to the ruling party for a bigger impact? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

