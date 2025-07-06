Shashi Tharoor's Fluent French, Slamming Pak In Moscow, Breaks Internet. Should He Join BJP?
Shashi Tharoor, celebrated for his English oratory, just broke the internet. But, this time with his flawless French. In a high-stakes meeting in Moscow, Tharoor stunned global leaders and social media by fiercely criticizing Pakistan's role in terrorism, all in fluent French. As the video goes viral, India is abuzz -- Is Tharoor the leader the nation needs right now? Should he consider joining the BJP? Watch as we break down why did Tharoor's French speech made headlines, what are people saying about his leadership potential and Should he switch to the ruling party for a bigger impact? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment