Zareen Khan Reminisces About Her Fangirl Moment With Katrina Kaif

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Zareen Khan took a walk down memory lane as she recalled her fangirl moment with Katrina Kaif.

Posting a nostalgic video on social media, the 'Veer' actress revealed that it was from the premiere of“Race,” long before she entered the film industry. Khan posted a video of herself in which she is seen taking an autograph from Katrina. Alongside the clip, she wrote,“Oh my Goddd ! Came across this video, and the memory is still so fresh. I clearly remember this moment ... it's from the premiere of the movie Race. Thanks to a friend who got us passes, we were able to experience the magic firsthand. At that point, I was just a wide-eyed fan, never imagining I'd one day be a part of the film industry.”

“But look at how happy I am in this video, a total fangirl ... grinning from ear to ear, getting an autograph from the woman I thought was and is breathtakingly beautiful! #BlastFromThePast #Nostalgia #ZareenKhan.”

During her appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Zareen Khan spoke about how being compared to Katrina Kaif, which once felt like a big compliment, ended up negatively impacting her journey in the film industry. She said that life after her debut in the Salman Khan starrer“Veer” was quite difficult, and she faced a lot of criticism.

“I got a lot of criticism. The film was a life-changing moment for me. Initially, I felt very happy that I was being compared to Katrina Kaif, but within the industry, things kept getting worse. For me, who used to be overweight, being compared to Katrina was huge, but it all backfired.”

In 2010, Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in“Veer.” She later featured in the hit item song“Character Dheela” from the 2011 comedy“Ready,” which starred Salman Khan. Her big break came the following year when she played a glamorous model in the 2012 comedy“Housefull 2.” In 2019, the actress made her entry into Telugu cinema with the action thriller“Chanakya.”