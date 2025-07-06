'Why Good Employees Quit': Ghazal Alagh Lists 8 Types Of Manager In Viral Post
“Great talent rarely quits because of work or the company's mission. It's the daily interactions with managers that often decide whether someone stays or leaves,” she wrote.Also Read | 'Your boss is crazy': Social media reacts as woman shares manager's demand
Drawing from her experience in building startups, Alagh listed eight types of managers who push high performers out:
- The Micromanager – Controls every task, leaving no room for trust The Credit Taker – Accepts praise but fails to acknowledge others The Ghost – Remains unavailable and avoids giving feedback The Volcano – Has unpredictable moods that impact team morale The Information Hoarder – Withholds knowledge, hindering progress The Never-Satisfied – Demands more without recognising achievements The Favouritist – Shows bias, sidelining others The Risk-Averse Boss – Avoids innovation and discourages new ideas
Alagh stressed that real retention doesn't come from perks or policies but from everyday leadership.“If organisations want to strengthen culture and retention, the conversation can't stop at perks or policy. True retention is built on trust, respect, and daily leadership moments,” she said.Also Read | Influencer's take on Nikhil Kamath's podcast leaves Zerodha boss in splits Internet reacts
Her post prompted a wave of responses. One user commented,“Perks can't replace good leadership, people stay with leaders who support and grow them."
Another user wrote, "The biggest difference for me has always been leaders who genuinely lead with trust and clarity. The ones who make me feel seen, heard, and supported, they inspire me to stay. What pushes me to move on is the lack of real leadership especially when communication is missing and egos take the front seat."
"So true, most people don't wake up hating the work, they just get worn down by the way they're managed," the third user commented.Also Read | Netizens weigh in as a rant about Indian hiring managers goes viral
"A toxic manager doesn't just ruin your workday. They slowly drain your confidence, self-worth, and peace of mind. Bad leadership isn't tough love. It's a ticking time bomb for team morale and mental well-being," the fourth user wrote.
"This is absolutely perfect! As employees, more than the freebies, we look for empathy, appreciation, learning and a sense of belonging. If neither exists, then that's the time to look for better opportunities," the fifth user remarked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment