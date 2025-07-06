Bangladesh Ready To Cooperate With Malaysia In Terror Investigation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DHAKA, Jul 6 (NNN-BSS) – Bangladesh has expressed its readiness to cooperate with the Malaysian authorities, in the terror investigation into the arrest of dozens of Bangladeshi nationals in Malaysia, on alleged militancy charges.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement here today that, the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has engaged with relevant Malaysian authorities, which announced last week, the arrest of some Bangladeshis for alleged involvement in a radical militant movement.

The ministry said, the Bangladesh High Commission will extend necessary support to the expatriate Bangladeshis, wherever needed.

“Bangladesh once again reiterates its firm stand against all forms of terrorism, violent extremism and militancy, and it remains ready to extend full cooperation to the Malaysian authorities in this regard,” it said.

Of the arrested individuals, according to the statement, formal charges have been filed against five in Malaysian courts.

The rest are in the process of either further investigation or deportation, it mentioned.– NNN-BSS