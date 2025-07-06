Bangladesh Ready To Cooperate With Malaysia In Terror Investigation
Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement here today that, the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has engaged with relevant Malaysian authorities, which announced last week, the arrest of some Bangladeshis for alleged involvement in a radical militant movement.
The ministry said, the Bangladesh High Commission will extend necessary support to the expatriate Bangladeshis, wherever needed.
“Bangladesh once again reiterates its firm stand against all forms of terrorism, violent extremism and militancy, and it remains ready to extend full cooperation to the Malaysian authorities in this regard,” it said.
Of the arrested individuals, according to the statement, formal charges have been filed against five in Malaysian courts.
The rest are in the process of either further investigation or deportation, it mentioned.– NNN-BSS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment