'Metro... In Dino' Box Office Day 2: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Movie Earns THIS
Metro... In Dino earned ₹4.47 crore on its second day, bringing its total collection to ₹7.97 crore. The film also saw impressive occupancy ratesMetro... In Dino had a good opening day, earning an estimated ₹3.50 crore in India. Here's the second-day box office collection and occupancy report.The Anurag Basu-directed romantic drama 'Metro In Dino' saw growth at the box office on its second day.Metro... In Dino recorded a total Hindi occupancy of 27.18% on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Morning shows: 11.65%, afternoon shows: 30.95%, evening shows: 38.95%.On Saturday (second day), Metro... In Dino earned approximately 4.47 crore in India, bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹7.97 crore.Metro... In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T-Series and Anurag Kashyap Films.Metro... In Dino stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee.
