Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Metro... In Dino' Box Office Day 2: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Movie Earns THIS

'Metro... In Dino' Box Office Day 2: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Movie Earns THIS


2025-07-06 01:05:42
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Metro... In Dino earned ₹4.47 crore on its second day, bringing its total collection to ₹7.97 crore. The film also saw impressive occupancy rates

Metro... In Dino had a good opening day, earning an estimated ₹3.50 crore in India. Here's the second-day box office collection and occupancy report.The Anurag Basu-directed romantic drama 'Metro In Dino' saw growth at the box office on its second day.Metro... In Dino recorded a total Hindi occupancy of 27.18% on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Morning shows: 11.65%, afternoon shows: 30.95%, evening shows: 38.95%.On Saturday (second day), Metro... In Dino earned approximately 4.47 crore in India, bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹7.97 crore.Metro... In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T-Series and Anurag Kashyap Films.Metro... In Dino stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee.

MENAFN06072025007385015968ID1109764527

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search