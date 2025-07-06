Missing Mutual Fund Details? Use PAN To Retrieve And Track Them

Easily track all your mutual fund investments using your PAN number. Learn how through the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) and SEBI's MITRA.

Good news if you've invested in mutual funds via SIP or lump sum but can't recall all the details. No more worries about tracking forgotten investments. With your PAN (Permanent Account Number), you can view all your mutual fund holdings in one place. Thanks to digital integration and regulatory frameworks, monitoring your financial portfolio is now easier and more transparent than ever.

Many think PAN is just for filing income tax. But it plays a bigger role in your financial life. Every mutual fund investment you make, be it SIP, ELSS, or lump sum, is linked to your PAN.

This means all your investment data is stored under one ID, making retrieval and analysis easy. Using your PAN, you can access consolidated statements without visiting each AMC or logging into separate apps.

To simplify things for investors, SEBI has made it possible to access a Consolidated Account Statement (CAS). This statement shows all your mutual fund investments – when and where you invested, how many units you hold, and the current valuation.

It also tells you whether your SIPs are active or stopped and how much total return you've earned so far. You can easily generate this statement through platforms like MF Central, CAMS Online, KFintech, NSDL, or CDSL by entering your PAN, registered email, and OTP verification.

Accessing your CAS is easy and can be done in a few simple steps:

1. Visit any of the official portals: CAMS, KFintech, MF Central, NSDL, or CDSL.

2. Click on“Request CAS” or“View Portfolio”.

3. Enter your PAN with your registered mobile or email and complete OTP authorization.

4. You can choose to view the statement instantly or have it emailed to you monthly.

If your data doesn't show up, it could be due to incomplete KYC or using a different PAN. In that case, visit the CAMS or KFintech websites and complete your eKYC via Aadhaar to update your records.

To help those who missed tracking old or offline investments, SEBI launched the MITRA (Mutual Fund Investment Tracing and Reclaim Application) platform in March 2024. Using this tool, you can reclaim lost or forgotten mutual fund investments using your PAN and birth date. This is especially helpful for those who invested or received investments before the digital KYC era. Whether it's a few months or a decade old, you can now easily find your investment trail.