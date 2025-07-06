Ramayana Actor Sai Pallavi: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Her

The upcoming film 'Ramayanam' has been creating a buzz since its first look was revealed. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Sai is a South Indian actress. Let's delve into some interesting facts about her life

Is Sai Pallavi a doctor?

Sai Pallavi is a doctor by education, not profession. She has an MBBS from Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia. She hasn't registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI) to practice. But she considers herself a doctor by education.

From dancer to actress

It's said that Sai Pallavi was a dancer before becoming an actress. She participated in shows like 'Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva' and won several college competitions.

Sai Pallavi dislikes makeup

Sai Pallavi doesn't like wearing makeup. She debuted as a lead actress in the 2015 Malayalam film 'Premam.' She made it a rule to work with a no-makeup look. Sai believes beauty comes from confidence, not cosmetics.

Sai Pallavi avoids bold scenes

Reports suggest Sai Pallavi avoids bold or sensual scenes in films. She also refrains from item numbers. She says, "I'll only do what I won't be ashamed to show my sister or mother." She has reportedly turned down several film offers due to this.

Sai Pallavi avoids fake affairs

Sai Pallavi's name has been linked with several stars like Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rana Daggubati. But she hasn't acknowledged any affair. She says, "I want to be self-reliant now; marriage and relationships aren't a priority."

Took a break from acting for studies

Sai Pallavi often topped her class in school. She loves studying so much that despite the success of her debut film 'Premam,' she took a break from acting to complete her MBBS. She returned to films in 2016 after graduating.

Doesn't feel pressured by the industry

Sai Pallavi doesn't feel pressured by the entertainment industry. She says, "If I don't get films, I'll become a doctor. I won't compromise on anything."

Stays away from glamorous parties

Sai Pallavi is very shy in her personal life. She's not very active on social media and stays away from glamorous parties. She's reportedly vegetarian and interested in spirituality. She's associated with the Isha Foundation and leads a simple life. She has no PR team. She can speak Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Georgian.