Pitru Paksha 2025 Eclipses: Big Wins For Capricorn, Gemini, And Sagittarius

Pitru Paksha holds special significance in Hinduism. It is a 15-day period dedicated to performing Shraddha and Tarpan for our ancestors. This year, Pitru Paksha falls between September 7th and 21st. This year, both a lunar and solar eclipse will occur during Pitru Paksha: a lunar eclipse on September 7th and a solar eclipse on September 21st. These eclipses could significantly impact the fortunes of certain zodiac signs.

Capricorn

The solar and lunar eclipses can be beneficial. You may experience sudden financial gains. Your well-thought-out plans can succeed during this period. There's a chance to reach new heights in social and professional spheres. Your confidence will increase, and communication skills will improve. People related to writing, media, or marketing will receive special benefits. You'll be successful in saving money.

Gemini:

The lunar and solar eclipses can prove positive. You may see progress in your work. Unemployed individuals may find jobs. Employed individuals may get promotions. New projects may begin, or the time will be favorable for investments. Love relationships will also be sweet. Unmarried people may receive marriage proposals. Your planned projects will be successful.

Sagittarius

The lunar and solar eclipses can be auspicious and fruitful. There may be a tremendous increase in income. You'll be successful in earning money from many sources. Happiness and harmony will increase in family life. This is an auspicious time to buy property or a vehicle. Employed people may get a promotion or a new responsibility. You may travel domestically and internationally. Students preparing for competitive exams can achieve success.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.