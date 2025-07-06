Freight My Car Reports Seasonal Surge In UAE To Europe Vehicle Air Freight

MENAFN - GetNews) Freight My Car confirms a notable increase in vehicle air freight bookings from Dubai to Europe during the summer season, driven by high-net-worth travelers opting for personal vehicle transport during extended overseas stays.

Freight My Car has reported a seasonal rise in demand for vehicle air freight services from the United Arab Emirates to various European destinations. The trend has been observed between May and August every year and reflects a growing preference among residents to travel with their personal vehicles during long-stay summer visits abroad.

The Dubai-based logistics company confirmed a significant increase in summer air freight bookings. High-value vehicles, including luxury SUVs and performance cars, are being shipped via scheduled cargo flights departing from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Freight My Car offers complete vehicle transport support, including pickup, assistance with Carnet de Passage issuance, RTA documentation, pre-departure inspection, insurance coverage in Europe, customs clearance on arrival and delivery until doorstep. Transit times to Europe typically range from 48 hours to 5 days depending on the destination, carrier, schedules and space availability. The company maintains logistics partnerships in Europe to support smooth vehicle processing and final delivery.







“Clients value the familiarity and reliability of using their own vehicles abroad, especially when staying for extended periods,” said Sachin Manwani, CEO of Freight My Car.“The growth reflects a broader shift in travel preferences among UAE residents who prioritize control and comfort during their seasonal relocations.”

The majority of vehicle shipments are destined for France, Switzerland, Germany, and Spain, where many clients either own property or plan extended stays. These preferences are contributing to the demand for secure, high-speed international auto transport services.

Once delivered, many travelers use their vehicles to explore Europe's scenic routes-from the coastal highways of the Cote d'Azur to the mountain passes of the Swiss Alps-taking advantage of the cooler summer weather and the comfort of familiar handling. Vehicles transported through Freight My Car arrive pre-cleared for road use, allowing immediate mobility upon arrival.

Vehicle air freight is preferred among clients seeking reduced handling times and more control over arrival schedules compared to maritime alternatives. Air transport minimizes exposure to environmental elements and allows vehicles to reach destination airports in a matter of days, rather than weeks. This model is particularly useful for travelers attending seasonal events, relocating temporarily, or planning multi-country road journeys.

Freight My Car has reported that clients increasingly request enclosed ground delivery in Europe to protect vehicle condition during final-mile handling. These specialized services are available through pre-booked carriers aligned with the company's European logistics network.

To manage increased demand, Freight My Car has scaled operational capacity during peak summer months and is working with airline partners to secure additional flight slots for vehicle cargo. The company is also exploring options for additional European destination hubs, including Italy and Morocco, to meet anticipated client interest in new travel corridors.

A notable trend observed in recent months includes returning customers scheduling multiple shipments annually-sending their vehicles to Europe in summer and back to the UAE in autumn. This indicates a pattern of seasonal mobility becoming a recurring routine among a segment of the UAE's high-net-worth population.

The service is also seeing uptake from business travelers who maintain residences across both regions. Shipping a personal vehicle allows continuity in daily routines, particularly for clients with specific driving preferences, custom vehicle modifications, or high-dependency travel habits.

Freight My Car's procedures are structured to ensure that each vehicle shipment is traceable, secure, and in compliance with regulatory standards. The company adheres to UAE export laws and destination country import rules, including emission compliance, roadworthiness, and registration protocols where applicable.

The company continues to focus on strict logistics compliance and high-security handling of all vehicle shipments.