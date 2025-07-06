Over 100 BBC Staff Accuse Broadcaster Of Pro-Israel Bias

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- More than 100 current BBC employees have signed a scathing open letter accusing the broadcaster of failing its editorial standards and acting as“a mouthpiece” for Israel amid its coverage of the war in Gaza.

The letter, also endorsed by over 300 media figures - including actors Miriam Margolyes and Charles Dance, filmmaker Mike Leigh, and historian William Dalrymple - criticizes the BBC for sanitizing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and for internal censorship.

“All too often it has felt that the BBC has been performing PR for the Israeli regime and military,” the letter reads, calling this“a cause of great shame and concern.”

Signatories allege editorial interference and pressure to avoid content critical of Israel, under the guise of neutrality. Staff also condemned the BBC's decision to pull its own commissioned documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, which Channel 4 has since picked up, calling the move politically motivated.

The letter further demands the resignation of BBC board member Robbie Gibb over what it calls a conflict of interest, citing his ties to The Jewish Chronicle, which it accuses of publishing anti-Palestinian material.

Critics say the BBC has failed to report adequately on UK government arms sales to Israel or the broader legal implications of Britain's involvement in the war.

According to Gaza health officials, over 57,000 Palestinians - mostly women and children - have died since Israel launched its military campaign in October 2023. Israel now faces genocide proceedings at the International Court of Justice and war crimes charges from the International Criminal Court.