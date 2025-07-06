Over 100 BBC Staff Accuse Broadcaster Of Pro-Israel Bias
The letter, also endorsed by over 300 media figures - including actors Miriam Margolyes and Charles Dance, filmmaker Mike Leigh, and historian William Dalrymple - criticizes the BBC for sanitizing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and for internal censorship.
“All too often it has felt that the BBC has been performing PR for the Israeli regime and military,” the letter reads, calling this“a cause of great shame and concern.”
Signatories allege editorial interference and pressure to avoid content critical of Israel, under the guise of neutrality. Staff also condemned the BBC's decision to pull its own commissioned documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, which Channel 4 has since picked up, calling the move politically motivated.
The letter further demands the resignation of BBC board member Robbie Gibb over what it calls a conflict of interest, citing his ties to The Jewish Chronicle, which it accuses of publishing anti-Palestinian material.Read Also Hamas Says Given 'Positive' Response To Latest Ceasefire Proposal In Gaza UN: 613 Killed Near US-Run Gaza Aid Sites
Critics say the BBC has failed to report adequately on UK government arms sales to Israel or the broader legal implications of Britain's involvement in the war.
According to Gaza health officials, over 57,000 Palestinians - mostly women and children - have died since Israel launched its military campaign in October 2023. Israel now faces genocide proceedings at the International Court of Justice and war crimes charges from the International Criminal Court.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment