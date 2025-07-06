Mel B Marries Rory Mcphee: From Cara Delevingne, Daisy Lowe To Emma Bunton - Guests At Spice Girl Singer's BIG Day
The dreamy ceremony was attended by several known personalities from the industry, including Cara Delevingne, Daisy Lowe and Katherine Ryan, The People reported. Joining the wedding gala as Mel B's bridesmaids were her three daughters - Phoenix Chi, Madison and Angel Iris.Also Read | Victoria Beckham misses Mel B's wedding, sends heartfelt gift instead
The Spice Girls, the best-selling girl group of all time, comprised Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham. However, Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, was the only Mel B's former bandmate who made it to the wedding.
The couple hosted an extravagant reception at the Shangri-La venue inside London's famed landmark, the Shard.Also Read | Mel B ties the knot with hairstylist Rory McPhee at Londons St. Pauls Cathedral
Mel B revealed that Rory McPhee proposed her during a getaway in 2022 and said,“He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'” during her appearance at the British TV series Celebrity Gogglebox.
The America's Got Talent judge walked down the aisle in Josephine Scott's design. During later part of the day, she was spotted gleaming in Justin Alexander's dress.Also Read | Victoria Beckham 'couldn't be prouder' of David as he gets knighthood Victoria Beckham skips Mel B's wedding
Fashion designer Victoria Beckham missed Mel B's wedding as she was out of the country, but she found a special way to be a part of Mel B's big day. For the celebrations, Victoria Beckham gifted Mel B's daughter, Phoenix Chi, an elegant blue ensemble. The custom-designed silk dress featuring a matching fascinator made heads turn as Phoenix Chi walked in with her mother.
