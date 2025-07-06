Delhi-NCR Braces For Light Rain Today, IMD Issues RED ALERT For Himachal, Maharashtra - Full Weather Forecast Here
“Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh on 06th July," IMD stated. Moving to weather forecast for West India, it predicted,“✓ Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 06th & 07th July.”
IMD forecasted“isolated heavy rainfall” in the following states:
- In Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh until July 8. In West Bengal and Sikkim from July 8 till July 10 In Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan till July 11 In East Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan on July 6, 10 and 11. In Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh till July 10 In Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh until July 9. In Kerala on July 6 and between July 9 and 11. Over interior Karnataka on July 6 across Coastal Karnataka on July 6, 10 and 11.
“Very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh on 07th & 08th; Uttarakhand during 05th-07th; Punjab, Haryana on 06th & 07th; East Rajasthan on 05th, 09th & 10th July,” weather bulletin dated July 5 states.Delhi weather forecast
Delhi-NCR is on yellow alert today and Delhi Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast warning on X at 7:40 AM. The post states,“Light rainfall/Drizzle is very likely to occur at Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Rohini), Kharkhoda (Haryana) Shamli (U.P.) during next 2 hours.”
With rainfall prediction for the coming 4 to 5 days, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius today. The minimum temperature will most likely hover around 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment