Kolkata Weather: Heavy Rain Alert For THESE Places Check Forecast Here
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon axis extends over Purulia and Kolkata. It stretches from Kolkata southeastward to the Northeast Bay of Bengal. A vortex is present over North Gangetic West Bengal. Due to this, a low-pressure area may form in the next 24 hours, leading to the possibility of heavy rain in Bengal.
The east-west axis extends to this vortex, from the Northeast Arabian Sea to the vortex over Gangetic West Bengal. This will cause heavy rain in South Bengal until Monday. Scattered heavy rain will continue in North Bengal until Thursday.
Very heavy rain alert for today and tomorrow. The Meteorological Department has issued a very heavy rain alert for four districts in South Bengal: Bankura, Purulia, West Medinipur, and Jhargram on Sunday.
Heavy rain is likely in seven districts of South Bengal on Sunday. Among them, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, East and West Burdwan, Howrah, Hooghly, and Bankura districts have a higher chance of heavy rainfall.
Heavy rain alert for Purulia and Jhargram districts on Monday. Most districts of South Bengal will experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph.
No heavy rain alert from Tuesday. However, scattered thunderstorms and rain may continue. There is a possibility of scattered rain from Tuesday to Friday. The Alipore Meteorological Department has stated that there is no possibility of heavy rain.
Scattered heavy rain will continue in North Bengal. The five upper districts, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri, are likely to experience scattered heavy rainfall.
Heavy rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts. There is no possibility of heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. The chances of rain are relatively low.
Heavy rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts on Tuesday. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall is likely in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar districts.
Scattered heavy rain on Thursday as well. Heavy rain is forecast in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. However, there is no possibility of heavy rain in North Bengal on Friday.
