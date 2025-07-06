'Maa' Box Office Collection Day 8: Kajol Starrer Horror Movie Earns THIS
Kajol's Maa earned ₹26.50 crore in 7 days. Here's day 8's earnings and occupancy. Maa is now Kajol's 8th highest-grossing film, while KKHH remains at 7th
Maa performed well in its first 7 days, earning ₹26.50 crore in India. Here's the day 8 box office collection and occupancy.
Maa Day 8 Hindi (2D) occupancy: Morning: 5.56%, Afternoon: 11.50%, Evening: 13.23%, Night: 18.10%
Maa earned approximately ₹1.00 crore on its eighth day (early estimates). Total earnings: ₹27.5 Cr.
About the film: Maa is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Jio Studios.
Maa stars Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Jitin Gulati in lead roles.
According to sacnilk, Maa is Kajol's 8th highest-grossing movie.
Kajol's blockbuster KKHH, also starring SRK and Rani, earned ₹46.88 crore, making it her 7th highest grosser.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment