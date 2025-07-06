Reuters X Account Blocked In India 'In Response To Legal Demand'
Bengaluru: The official X handle of international news agency Reuters has been withheld in India, said X late night on Saturday. No official statement has been released by the media house or the central government yet. The main X handle of Reuters and Reuters World could not be accessed since Saturday night. with the page displaying a“@Reuters/@ReutersWorld has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."
Reuters had recently reported Chinese foreign ministry statement on Tibet, calling it their domestic affair. "China hopes India will stop using Tibet issues to interfere in domestic affairs and avoid affecting the development of ties," Reuters had reported. The statement, reported by Reuters, came shortly after Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju stated that only the Dalai Lama and his trust could choose the successor.
Other Reuters-affiliated X accounts, such as Reuters Tech News, Reuters Fact Check, Reuters Pictures, Reuters Asia, and Reuters China, can be accessed in India. Reuters is the news and media division of Thomson Reuters. It is one of the world's largest multimedia news provider, in sectors such as business, financial, national and international news.
More details are awaited
