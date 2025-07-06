'Sitaare Zameen Par' Box Office Collection Day 16: Aamir Khan Starrer Earns THIS

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' continues its box office rampage. Day 16 saw a whopping 69% increase in collections compared to Day 15. Check out the latest box office scoop

How much did 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earn on Day 16?

According to trade tracker website sacnilk, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' collected ₹4.06 crore on its 16th day, i.e., the third Saturday.

What was the growth for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on Day 16?

Compared to Day 15, the third Friday, its earnings grew by over 69%. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' collected ₹2.4 crore on Day 15.

What are the total earnings of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'?

'Sitaare Zameen Par' continues its stellar performance at the box office. As of Day 16, its net collection in India is approximately ₹141.86 crore. Worldwide, the film's gross earnings have surpassed ₹220 crore.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' becomes the 4th highest-grossing film of 2025

At the domestic box office, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It has surpassed Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer 'Sky Force,' which had a lifetime net collection of ₹134.93 crore in India.

Which are the top 3 highest-grossing films of 2025?

The top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 are: No. 1 'Chhava' starring Vicky Kaushal, No. 2 'Housefull 5' starring Akshay Kumar, and No. 3 'Raid 2' starring Ajay Devgn. These films earned ₹615.39 crore, ₹197.78 crore, and ₹179.30 crore, respectively.

What is the budget of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'?

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' was made on a budget of approximately ₹90 crore. Considering this, the film has already crossed ₹50 crore in profit, and its earnings are still growing.