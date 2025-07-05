OMODA C7 Set To Arrive In The UAE: Designed For Desert Heat, Engineered For Future

OMODA&JAECOO, one of the world's fastest-growing smart mobility brands, has announced its much-anticipated global model, the OMODA C7, will soon make its debut in the UAE market. With an unmistakably futuristic design, state-of-the-art intelligent technologies, and record-breaking heat and range performance, the OMODA C7 is poised to redefine driving standards across the region.

The UAE, where extreme summer temperatures and long highway drives are the norm, will soon welcome a vehicle that has proven its endurance in the world's hottest climate. In a daring test in Turpan, China, where surface temperatures soared to 76°C, Shawn Xu, chief executive officer of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, personally put the OMODA C7 through a series of punishing high-temperature evaluations. In one such test, the vehicle cabin was heated to 62°C, only to be cooled back to 28.3°C within 15 minutes, thanks to OMODA's advanced air conditioning technology. This real-world performance makes the C7 ideally suited for the Gulf region's scorching summers.

But the C7 isn't just about climate resilience. It represents a bold leap into the NEO crossover era, merging bold aesthetics with intelligent mobility. Recently awarded the Gold Medal at the French Design Awards, the OMODA C7 boasts a dynamic exterior, rhythmic lighting, and a one-of-a-kind 15.6-inch star-track sliding screen, a first in its class. Inside, the vehicle offers an ultra-quiet VIP cabin equipped with next-gen smart noise cancellation, creating an oasis of calm amid urban chaos or desert travel.

At the heart of the upcoming UAE launch is the C7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), a next-generation super hybrid variant that combines fuel efficiency, electric endurance, and thrilling performance. In global trials, the C7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) completed a record-setting 1,457km Super Hybrid Marathon across diverse terrains, from coastal highways to mountainous backroads. Backed by the revolutionary Super Hybrid System technology, the hybrid model delivers seamless acceleration, best-in-class fuel consumption, and exceptional driving range, making it an ideal partner for long-distance UAE drivers.

“OMODA C7 is more than just a car-it's a lifestyle vehicle created for tomorrow's generation of confident, tech-savvy, and sustainability-focused drivers,” said Xu.“Its ability to withstand extreme heat, its award-winning design, and its intelligent cabin all reflect our commitment to understanding user needs in every region, especially the Middle East.”

The UAE launch of the OMODA C7 will also feature exclusive test drives, co-creation events with users, and digital-first brand experiences aimed at engaging the modern driver. Whether you're navigating the urban roads of Dubai or setting off on a weekend escape to Liwa, the OMODA C7 promises a futuristic, intelligent, and resilient driving experience.

With its arrival on the UAE roads just around the corner, OMODA C7 is set to become a milestone in the evolution of crossover SUVs, offering an unmatched blend of design, innovation, and real-world performance under the most demanding conditions.

For test drive, visit the locations in Dubai: Ittihad Road, Deira and Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda Mall .

For more information, visit .