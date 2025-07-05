Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Ras Al Khor Street, Urge Extra Caution

The Dubai Police has issued an alert about an accident on Ras Al Khor St, near the Al Ain exit.

In a traffic update posted on social media Saturday afternoon, the Dubai Police informed about the incident and also urged motorists to be extra cautious while approaching that area.

This alert came in a few hours after the Dubai Police informed the public of another accident, which occured on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, on Saturday morning.

In a social media post, it said the accident that has occurred after the Umm Suqeim exit heading towards Abu Dhabi, has resulted in obstructions and slow movement of traffic on E311.

The Dubai Police urged commuters to be extra cautious while driving on the affected areas. They also issued an advisory on what to do when an accident occurs.

"In case of a minor accident, you can safely pull over to the side to avoid obstructing traffic and use the 'On The Go' service via the Dubai Police app or head to the nearest petrol station to file a report," they said in another post on X.