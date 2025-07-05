UAE Travel: Long Flights Could Increase Blood Clot Risks, Doctors Warn

As summer travel peaks, doctors have urged residents with pre-existing health concerns to get medical clearance before flying, and also watch for post-flight symptoms like chest pain or leg swelling.

A UAE resident, who returned from an eight-hour flight from the UK, ended up in the ICU after developing a serious blood clot in his lungs, a condition known as pulmonary embolism (PE).

The man arrived at RAK Hospital's Emergency Department with persistent chest pain that had lasted three days, was quickly diagnosed and treated. Doctors say the case is a stark reminder of the potential health risks linked to prolonged immobility during air travel.

The patient was diagnosed with acute PE through CT pulmonary angiography and admitted to the ICU. He received anticoagulant therapy and was discharged in stable condition. But medical experts say the incident could have been life-threatening if left untreated.

“Pulmonary embolism often starts as a blood clot in the leg, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which can travel to the lungs and block blood flow,” said Dr Suha Alsheikh Suleman, specialist pulmonologist at RAK Hospital.“Long-haul flights increase this risk significantly, especially in people who are obese, pregnant, have respiratory or cardiac issues, or a history of clots.”

Doctors across the UAE are now urging travelers to take simple but crucial precautions during flights, and to take any unusual post-flight symptoms seriously.

According to Dr Marian Malak Eshak Morkos, specialist family medicine at Burjeel Day Surgery Center in Al Shahama, travelers with the following conditions should consult their doctor before flying long distances:



Heart disease or recent surgery

Chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD or asthma

Uncontrolled diabetes

Recent illnesses like pneumonia or COVID-19

High-risk pregnancy (especially third trimester) History of blood clots

"A proper pre-travel consultation helps determine whether oxygen support or preventive medication is needed,” said Dr Marian.

Dry cabin air, cramped seating, and reduced mobility during long-haul flights can combine to increase clotting risk, especially when travelers skip hydration or remain sedentary for long hours.

"Cabin air is extremely dry, and people forget to hydrate,” added Dr Marian.“When you combine that with sitting for six hours or more, and possibly drinking alcohol or caffeine, it's a perfect storm for clot formation.”

Doctors recommend:



Getting up and walking every 1–2 hours during the flight

Drinking plenty of water. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and smoking

Wearing compression stockings if advised by a doctor Avoiding sedatives that might reduce mobility

For high-risk patients such as those with cancer or known clotting disorders, a dose of blood thinner like low-molecular-weight heparin may be prescribed before flying, based on individual risk.

Don't ignore these symptoms

Symptoms of a blood clot can appear during the flight or days after landing. Doctors highlighted the importance of recognizing warning signs early:



Sudden chest pain or tightness

Shortness of breath

Pain or swelling in one leg

Rapid heartbeat or palpitations

Lightheadedness or fainting Coughing up blood

“These are not just signs of jet lag or fatigue, they may be life-threatening,” said Dr Suha.“If ignored, PE can result in lung damage, heart strain, or even sudden death.”

What to do mid-air?

If symptoms arise during a flight, travelers are advised to notify the cabin crew immediately.

“Most airlines are equipped for in-flight medical situations ,” said Dr Marian.“If oxygen is available, it may help those with breathing difficulties. If leg swelling becomes noticeable, try to elevate it and reduce pressure, but follow up with a doctor as soon as you land.”

Doctors mentioned that PE is preventable, and that simple awareness and preparation can save lives.

“People don't think of air travel as a health hazard,” said Dr Marian.“But for some, it can trigger serious complications. A short check-up can make all the difference.”