GBI Investigates Death In Remerton

Remerton, GA (July 5, 2025) - At the request of the Remerton Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of a sixteen-year-old.

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Baytree Place in Remerton, GA.

The sixteen-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Agents have determined that many people were present when the shooting occurred.

The GBI is asking for anyone with information to call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at and can be made anonymously.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southern District Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

