MPD Makes 18 Arrests For Unlawful Activity In Navy Yard

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of 18 individuals who engaged in disorderly and unlawful activity in the Navy Yard area Friday evening.

During the evening hours of Friday, July 4, 2025, First District officers responded to numerous calls regarding disorderly behavior by groups of juveniles, to include the use of illegal fireworks. Most of the activity was observed around the area of First and M Street, Southeast. As a result of these calls, additional officers were called to the area to dissuade further illegal activity.

First District officers made a total of 18 arrests from Friday night through the early morning hours Saturday. 16 juveniles, and two adults.

The arrests include:



15 arrests for Fireworks related charges

1 arrest for Carrying a Pistol without a License (a weapon was recovered)

1 arrest for Simple Assault 1 arrest for Public Consumption of Marijuana

Two juvenile curfew violators were also stopped and later released into the custody of a guardian.

Officer also seized numerous illegal fireworks to include:



151 Roman candles

39 Mini firecrackers

9 Fireworks Rockets

6 Firecrackers

6 packs of Bang Snaps 7 additional packs of miscellaneous fireworks

MPD reiterates that the use of all fireworks that launch and explode is illegal in the District of Columbia. Additional officers will be present in the Navy Yard community through the weekend.

