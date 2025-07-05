MEDIA ADVISORY - Final Puck Drop: Championship Game Closes Out The 36Th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament

WHAT: Join us for the final puck drop of the 36th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament ! After a successful week of elite youth hockey, the tournament culminates in an exciting championship game between Toronto Pro Hockey and BC Junior Canucks as they compete for the 2025 Brick Cup. This game marks the conclusion of one of the world's most preeminent minor hockey tournaments, showcasing North America's top hockey players ages nine and 10.

The championship game will be held at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace, with puck drop scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 6. NHL player Max Pacioretty will present the Brick Cup following the championship game.

Preceding the final game, Brickley's Showdown will feature standout players from across the tournament in a special USA vs Canada showcase game, with puck drop at 8:30 a.m. Two forwards and one defence player from each of the 12 remaining teams are selected for this elite showcase, highlighting some of the tournament's top prospects.

For all tournament updates, including up-to-date standings and game results, media are encouraged to visit .

WHO: Spokespeople onsite will include:

. Craig Styles, Chair, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament

WHEN: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Brickley's Showdown begins at 8:30 a.m. MT

Championship game begins at 12:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall