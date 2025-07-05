403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MEDIA ADVISORY - Final Puck Drop: Championship Game Closes Out The 36Th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament
|WHAT:
|Join us for the final puck drop of the 36th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament ! After a successful week of elite youth hockey, the tournament culminates in an exciting championship game between Toronto Pro Hockey and BC Junior Canucks as they compete for the 2025 Brick Cup. This game marks the conclusion of one of the world's most preeminent minor hockey tournaments, showcasing North America's top hockey players ages nine and 10.
|The championship game will be held at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace, with puck drop scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 6. NHL player Max Pacioretty will present the Brick Cup following the championship game.
|Preceding the final game, Brickley's Showdown will feature standout players from across the tournament in a special USA vs Canada showcase game, with puck drop at 8:30 a.m. Two forwards and one defence player from each of the 12 remaining teams are selected for this elite showcase, highlighting some of the tournament's top prospects.
|For all tournament updates, including up-to-date standings and game results, media are encouraged to visit .
|WHO:
|Spokespeople onsite will include:
|. Craig Styles, Chair, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament
|WHEN:
|Sunday, July 6, 2025
|Brickley's Showdown begins at 8:30 a.m. MT
|Championship game begins at 12:00 p.m. MT
|WHERE:
|Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall
|8882 170 St NW #1174, Edmonton, AB T5T 4J2
Media Contact:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations
...
403-585-4570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment