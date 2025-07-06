Possible Warning Signals To Be Issued Due To The Impact On Typhoon Danas (Update Time: 2025-07-06 06:00)
|Signals
|Forecast Period
|Probability
|Typhoon Signal No.1
|In effect
|Typhoon Signal No.3
|Low
Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.
