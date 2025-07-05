Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elon Musk Launches New Political Party - 'America Party' - After Trump's Bill Passes

2025-07-05 08:07:41
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk on Saturday revealed the launch of a new political party, just a day after President Donald Trump approved a tax-cut and spending package that was openly criticised by the Tesla boss

Musk revealed the development on his X platform, citing a poll he conducted showing that 65% of respondents supported the idea of launching an“America Party.”

“You want a new political party and you shall have it!” he said Saturday.“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Musk, the world's richest man, didn't provide details. He floated the idea as Congress prepared to pass Trump's budget package, which will end of a popular $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric vehicle purchases this year.

