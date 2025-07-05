Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-05 08:05:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi reaffirmed Kuwait's full support for OPEC+ efforts aimed at enhancing the stability of international oil markets.

VIENNA -- The State of Kuwait and seven other countries of the OPEC+ coalition have affirmed commitment to back up the oil market stability in light of the its current sound condition and positive forecast of the global economy.

GAZA -- Health Ministry in Gaza Strip announced the death toll rose to 57,338 from Israel occupation's genocidal war on the Strip since October 2023.

BEIRUT -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun affirmed that there will be no armed force in southern Lebanon other than the Lebanese Army and Lebanese security forces as well as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL.

LONDON -- Eight months on from the collapse of Syria's Assad regime, the United Kingdom has officially re-established diplomatic relations with the Arab country following Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit to Damascus. (end) mb

