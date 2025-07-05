Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zionist Israeli Army Claims Control Of 65 Percent Of Gaza Death Toll: 57,130+ Palestinians

2025-07-05 08:04:42
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Jul 6 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Zionist Israel Defence Forces (IDF), announced in a statement Friday that, it currently maintains operational control of over 65 percent of Gaza.

The statement was accompanied by a military map, highlighting areas under Zionist control, primarily in the north, south, and eastern parts of the enclave, along with the deployment of IDF divisions across the region.

According to Israel's Channel 12 News, when the marauding Zionist military resumed its offensive in Gaza in March, it set a goal of controlling 75 percent of the territory.

The IDF reported that, over the past week, its forces have killed more than 100“militants” in Gaza. Since Mar 18, the Zionist Air Force has struck over 7,500“military infrastructure, including weapons depots, rocket launch sites, and underground bunkers.”

The Zionists' offensive in Gaza, which began in Oct, 2023, has resulted in at least 57,130 documented Palestinian deaths, with many of them women and children, and 135,173 injuries, according to Gaza's health authorities on Thursday.– NNN-XINHUA

