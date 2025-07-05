Iran's Supreme Leader Attended Mourning Ceremony In Tehran

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jul 6 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, last night, attended a religious mourning ceremony, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to footage released by his website.

He took part in the ceremony, held annually, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and the third Imam of Shiite Muslims, at the battle of Karbala in 680 A.D.

His presence at the mourning ceremony quelled some speculations about his physical condition, following a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.

On Jun 13, the Israeli regime launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, inflicting casualties and damages.

Following the 12-day war, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was achieved on Jun 24.– NNN-IRNA