Zelensky Says Recent Call With Trump Was Best Yet

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this during his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

"Regarding the conversation with the President of the United States that took place the day before, it was probably the best one yet, extremely productive," Zelensky said.

He noted that they discussed air defense in particular.

"I'm grateful for the willingness to help. Patriot systems are key to protecting against ballistic threats," Zelensky said.

He added that both sides touched on several other important issues, which their respective teams will follow up on in meetings in the near future.

Trump earlier described his phone call with Zelensky as "good" and "strategic."