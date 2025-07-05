Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Says Recent Call With Trump Was Best Yet

Zelensky Says Recent Call With Trump Was Best Yet


2025-07-05 07:06:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky said this during his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

"Regarding the conversation with the President of the United States that took place the day before, it was probably the best one yet, extremely productive," Zelensky said.

He noted that they discussed air defense in particular.

"I'm grateful for the willingness to help. Patriot systems are key to protecting against ballistic threats," Zelensky said.

Read also: Trump says not sure if he can end war in Ukraine

He added that both sides touched on several other important issues, which their respective teams will follow up on in meetings in the near future.

Trump earlier described his phone call with Zelensky as "good" and "strategic."

MENAFN05072025000193011044ID1109764175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search