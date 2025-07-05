Zelensky: World Believes In Ukrainians
He expressed his gratitude to Ukraine's partners who continue to stand with the country and its people.
"I am proud of our people. The world is helping Ukraine because it believes in us, in Ukrainians – and our people truly deserve the world's trust," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky says recent call with Trump was best yet
He also announced that Ukraine is preparing new steps that will force Russia to feel the real cost of war.
"There must be accountability for the aggressor. And there will be – entirely just and keenly felt," he added.
On June 30, the European Union extended economic sanctions against Russia for another six months due to its ongoing war in Ukraine.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
