Zelensky: World Believes In Ukrainians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) "I also want to praise Sweden today: there is a decision on a new defense support package. Thank you, Sweden! We are actively working with Germany to speed up decisions on air defense. Latvia has also decided to provide a new defense package – thank you for that," Zelensky said in his nightly video address .

He expressed his gratitude to Ukraine's partners who continue to stand with the country and its people.

"I am proud of our people. The world is helping Ukraine because it believes in us, in Ukrainians – and our people truly deserve the world's trust," Zelensky said.

He also announced that Ukraine is preparing new steps that will force Russia to feel the real cost of war.

"There must be accountability for the aggressor. And there will be – entirely just and keenly felt," he added.

On June 30, the European Union extended economic sanctions against Russia for another six months due to its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine