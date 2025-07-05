Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Strike Injures Woman In Kherson

2025-07-05 07:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A Kherson resident sought medical attention after being hit by a Russian drone strike earlier today. Doctors diagnosed her with blast trauma and concussion," the statement said.

Read also: Russian shelling leaves 11 people injured in Kherson region

Medical personnel provided the necessary assistance, and the woman will continue her recovery as an outpatient.

Earlier reports said that a drone attack on the morning of July 5 injured a 24-year-old woman in Kherson.

