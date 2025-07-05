Russian Drone Strike Injures Woman In Kherson
"A Kherson resident sought medical attention after being hit by a Russian drone strike earlier today. Doctors diagnosed her with blast trauma and concussion," the statement said.Read also: Russian shelling leaves 11 people injured in Kherson region
Medical personnel provided the necessary assistance, and the woman will continue her recovery as an outpatient.
Earlier reports said that a drone attack on the morning of July 5 injured a 24-year-old woman in Kherson.
