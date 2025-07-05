Russian Drone Strike Injures Woman In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A Kherson resident sought medical attention after being hit by a Russian drone strike earlier today. Doctors diagnosed her with blast trauma and concussion," the statement said.

Russian shelling leaves 11 people injured in Kherson region

Medical personnel provided the necessary assistance, and the woman will continue her recovery as an outpatient.

Earlier reports said that a drone attack on the morning of July 5 injured a 24-year-old woman in Kherson.