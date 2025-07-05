Injury Toll From Russia's July 4 Attack On Kyiv Rises To 32
"The number of those injured in yesterday's attack has increased to 32. A 40-year-old woman sought medical attention and received all the necessary care," he said.
Earlier reports said that 31 people had been injured in the attack.Read also: Death toll from Russia's July 4 attack on Kyiv rises to two – mayor
Two people are confirmed dead. One body was discovered by rescuers in the Sviatoshynskyi district during cleanup operations. Another man, who had been hospitalized with injuries, died this morning.
Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 478 Russian drones and missiles on the night of July 3-4, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles. Kyiv was the main target of the attack.
