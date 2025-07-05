Injury Toll From Russia's July 4 Attack On Kyiv Rises To 32

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mytur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports:

"The number of those injured in yesterday's attack has increased to 32. A 40-year-old woman sought medical attention and received all the necessary care," he said.

Earlier reports said that 31 people had been injured in the attack.

Death toll from Russia's July 4 attack on Kyiv rises to two – mayor

Two people are confirmed dead. One body was discovered by rescuers in the Sviatoshynskyi district during cleanup operations. Another man, who had been hospitalized with injuries, died this morning.

Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 478 Russian drones and missiles on the night of July 3-4, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles. Kyiv was the main target of the attack.