Ukrainian Drone With Laser Targeting Approved For Use By Ukraine's Defense Forces

The drone was developed at the request of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has successfully passed all stages of testing, and is now ready to carry out combat missions. Its primary function is laser target designation for the precision engagement of targets using guided munitions, including artillery and aviation munitions.

Thanks to its laser target designation capability, the drone significantly increases the effectiveness of guided munitions, especially at long ranges and under conditions of active enemy air defense.

In addition, the UAV features secure communication channels, a modular design, and resistance to electronic warfare. It enables more efficient use of resources, minimizes ammunition expenditure, and reduces risks for operators and combat units.

-13 fiber-optic drone approved for use by Ukrainian Armed Force

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense has codified and approved nearly 50 new types of military vehicles from Ukrainian manufacturers for use in the Armed Forces this year - twice as many as in the first half of 2024.

Photo provided by the manufacturer