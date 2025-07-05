Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Drone With Laser Targeting Approved For Use By Ukraine's Defense Forces

Ukrainian Drone With Laser Targeting Approved For Use By Ukraine's Defense Forces


2025-07-05 07:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the announcement was made by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine .

The drone was developed at the request of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has successfully passed all stages of testing, and is now ready to carry out combat missions. Its primary function is laser target designation for the precision engagement of targets using guided munitions, including artillery and aviation munitions.

Thanks to its laser target designation capability, the drone significantly increases the effectiveness of guided munitions, especially at long ranges and under conditions of active enemy air defense.

In addition, the UAV features secure communication channels, a modular design, and resistance to electronic warfare. It enables more efficient use of resources, minimizes ammunition expenditure, and reduces risks for operators and combat units.

Read also: RONNI -13 fiber-optic drone approved for use by Ukrainian Armed Force

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense has codified and approved nearly 50 new types of military vehicles from Ukrainian manufacturers for use in the Armed Forces this year - twice as many as in the first half of 2024.

Photo provided by the manufacturer

MENAFN05072025000193011044ID1109764169

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search