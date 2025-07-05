Commonwealth's Final Report On 2025 Parliamentary Elections, Says Progress In Key Areas Would Benefit Trinidad And Tobago Democracy

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Commonwealth Observer Group's (COG) final report on Trinidad and Tobago's Parliamentary Elections has identified how democratic processes can be further consolidated, ensuring all citizens have a voice in shaping their future.

The report highlighted three key areas for improvement: campaign finance, youth representation and better civil society engagement in the electoral process.

Noting that it was a snap election, or one in which the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) had limited time to conduct the vote, the group praised the commitment and professionalism of officials in a highly contested environment.

Addressing the exclusion felt by young people in political and electoral processes, the report urged the government and political parties to proactively engage with youth groups to foster their interest in politics.

Additionally, it recommended that parliament pass a bill to regulate the disclosure of political party campaign financing – a proposal made by the previous Commonwealth Observer Group, to the 2015 Parliamentary Elections.

The report also urged the government to consider convening a committee to discuss the inclusion of civil society organisations in electoral processes, in order to raise their profile for better supporting voter education, mobilisation of citizens for voting, as well as to serve as citizen election observers.

The report's overall assessment was that the electoral process as a whole was credible, the voting process was well-managed and transparent, conducted in a peaceful environment, and that polling officials performed their duties with professionalism and transparency.

Commonwealth secretary-general, Shirley Botchwey, said:

“The report serves as a resource for stakeholders working to strengthen democratic processes in Trinidad and Tobago and reflects the Commonwealth's commitment to supporting the country's efforts to enhance its electoral processes framework and promote inclusive political participation in future elections.

“My thanks to all the members of the Commonwealth Observer Group for their outstanding work at such short notice. I hope their recommendations help Trinidad and Tobago take another step forward.”

The Commonwealth Observer Group's report, chaired by the former foreign affairs minister of Malta, Evarist Bartolo, has been shared with the Trinidad and Tobago government, political parties, EBC and other relevant stakeholders.

