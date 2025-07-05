Harmanpreet Kaur & Co Felicitated By Indian High Commission In London
Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the entire Indian squad was in attendance, receiving a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora and officials. Indian fans gathered in large numbers to show their support, waving tricolour flags and singing the national anthem, which added a touch of emotional resonance to the evening.
Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, addressed the gathering and praised the team's recent performances and growing stature in world cricket. "You are not just athletes; you are role models and ambassadors of a rising India," he said, wishing the team success for the upcoming series.
The ceremony also featured brief interactions between the players and fans, with several young supporters expressing admiration for the team's achievements. The High Commission's gesture was seen as a morale booster for the players as they are playing a crucial series in England.
The Indian women's team has seen a significant rise in popularity in recent years, with several players becoming household names. Their current tour is being closely followed by fans both in India and abroad, and Sunday's function reflected the growing enthusiasm for women's cricket.
India currently lead this five-match series 2-1, with the fourth game at Old Trafford on Wednesday and the last at Edgbaston on Sunday.
On Saturday, England women clinched a last-ball thriller to beat India women by five runs in the third T20I match between the two sides at the Oval.
With this victory, the host has opened its account in the series after consecutive losses in Nottingham and Bristol.
