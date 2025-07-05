What Are The Key Provisions In Donald Trump's 'Big Beautiful' Bill?

US Republicans have passed a major legislative package, dubbed the 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' giving President Donald Trump the biggest legislative victory of his second term. After weeks of closed-door negotiations over the sprawling text -- and several day-and-night debates -- the House of Representatives narrowly approved a final version of the bill on Thursday after it squeaked through the Senate. Trump signed the bill into law on Friday, July 4th, Independence Day.

MENAFN05072025007385015968ID1109764081