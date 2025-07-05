Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mexicans Protest Influx Of Americans, Soaring Rents, Gentrification In Mexico City


2025-07-05 03:13:17
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on July 4 in Mexico City to protest against gentrification. Protesters highlighted the struggles faced by locals due to soaring rents and neighbourhood transformations. The influx of US migrants in districts like Colonia Condesa, has exacerbated gentrification issues prompting calls for legal migration. Affluent foreigners, particularly Americans, are increasingly working remotely in Mexico City due to its lower cost of living compared to most American cities. This trend has sparked backlash because many Americans can stay in Mexico for up to 180 days without a visa.

MENAFN05072025007385015968ID1109764080

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search