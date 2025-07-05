Kerala Updates Nipah Contact List, 425 People Under Surveillance In Three Districts
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced that a total of 425 individuals have been placed on the Nipah virus contact list across the state. The majority of these are concentrated in three districts: 228 in Malappuram, 110 in Palakkad, and 87 in Kozhikode.
In Malappuram, 12 people are currently under treatment, with 5 of them in the ICU. One person on the contact list tested negative for the virus. In Palakkad, one person is in isolation, and 61 healthcare workers have been identified as contacts. Meanwhile, in Kozhikode, all 87 contacts are healthcare workers.
Fever surveillance
Authorities have issued instructions to conduct fever surveillance in the affected areas and to provide mental health support to those under observation. Individuals on the contact list in Palakkad are to remain isolated within the district, with only their samples being sent for testing elsewhere.
The route maps of those who tested positive in Palakkad and Malappuram have been released to assist with contact tracing. Additionally, ambulance services, including Kaniv 108, have been placed on standby, and efforts to identify the source of the infection are being intensified.
High-level meeting
A high-level meeting to review the situation was convened, attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, NHM State Mission Director, Directors of the Health and Medical Education Departments, Additional Directors, District Collectors, District Medical Officers, police officials, and representatives from various other departments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment